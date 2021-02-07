MOON, Susan M.



Susan M. Moon, 69, of Middletown, died on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on January 10, 1952, to Clinton and Ruth A. (Curtis) Sallie. Susan is survived by her son, Jason (Shannon) Jett; sister, Deborah (Craig) Monroe; brother, James Sallie; aunt, Mary C. Fenton; uncle, Robert Curtis; beloved cousin, Donna (Paul) Goodwin; grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah) Jett and Emily Jett; great-grandchildren, Weston and Oaklynn Jett; niece, Jamie (Jason) Williams; special great-nephew, Zayne; and great-niece and nephew, Aliyah and Braden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steven G. Moon in 2013; and her parents. Private services for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

