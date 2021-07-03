journal-news logo
MOODY, Virginia

MOODY, Virginia L.

93 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born in Springfield on October 2, 1927, the daughter of Frank and Wanda (Flick) Bowers. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Chuck (Peggy) Moody; grandson and spouse, David (Allison) Moody; four grandchildren, Devin, Kamren, Adyn and Keegan; two nephews, Chris and Jerry Bowers and two nieces, Ginny Sue and Cindy Bowers; two great-nieces, McKenzie and Britiany and special friend, Ka Gee. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; two brothers and spouses, Donald (Annie) Bowers and Richard (Kathleen) Bowers and two

nephews, Tony and Michael Bowers. A private visitation and service will be held with burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

