MOODY, Tomulyss D.O.



With sorrow we regret to announce that Tomulyss Moody, D.O. passed peacefully on March 25, 2024.



Born in Johnstown PA, preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Helen D. Moody, sister Mary Jane and brother Wesley. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Helen, 3 daughters and; sons-in-law Melissa (Tom), Lisa (Greg) and Jennifer (David) and his 2 grandchildren Madyson and Camden.



Dr. Moody graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science and completed a Master's degree from University of Colorado in Bacteriology and Serology. He was drafted to the Army in the Korean War, promoted to 2nd lieutenant and served as Chief of Bacteriology at Brooke Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston TX during his service to our country. After discharge he followed his passion and earned a medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Moody began his distinguished 39-year career in Dayton OH and served as both Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology and on the Board of Trustees at Grandview Hospital. Tom and his partner Lawrence Harker, D.O. founded the CRNA program for Grandview and he was honored with the Distinguished Service and Pioneering Award in 2015. The Tomulyss Moody PACU is named in his honor.



Tom was not only a brilliant and caring physician, but above all else, he was a beloved husband and a dearly loved father and grandparent. Tom loved traveling with his wife, golf, music, and his profession. His family always came first. He lived a life filled with joy and his presence in our lives will be missed beyond what words can express. We were truly blessed and will cherish him in our hearts and memories to carry us through this deep sense of loss.



Family and friends will be received from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday April 4, 2024 at Jenkins Funeral Chapel, 2914 Dover Center Road, Westlake. Where Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:30 am, followed by interment at Evergreen Westlake Cemetery, 29535 Center Ridge Road, Westlake Ohio 44145 (Jenkins Funeral Chapel.com)





