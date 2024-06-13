Montgomery, Myrl L.



Age 69, of Lewisburg, OH, passed away peacefully to his eternal reward on June 11, 2024, in Englewood, OH. Myrl is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob & Mary (Bowman) Montgomery; brother, Michael Montgomery and father & mother in law Charles and Elizabeth Denlinger. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized on December 7, 1974. He was active in the church and was very social with his church family. He enjoyed working in construction and wood working. Surviving Myrl is his wife of 49 years Judith (Denlinger) Montgomery whom he married on August 11, 1974; his children, Terry Montgomery(Carrie), Bethany Bowman(Stephen), Janell Shilling(Dean) and Julie Boone(Steve); 15 grandchildren; sisters Charlene Denlinger(Kent) and Rachel Miller(Michael). Visitation will be on June 14, 2024, from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Funeral service will be on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Wolf Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.



