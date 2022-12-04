journal-news logo
MONTGOMERY, Maurice

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MONTGOMERY,

Maurice DeWayne

Age 55, of Greenbelt, Maryland, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Visitation 9 am- 11 am, Friday, December 9, at Highlight Temple Ministry Baptist Church, 4642 Oakridge Drive, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am-11 am. Funeral service at 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

