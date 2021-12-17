MONTGOMERY,



Gloria Ann



Sometime during the early weeks of September 2021,



Gloria Ann Montgomery passed away. She was born on June 28, 1965, the daughter of Arvil and Magoline Montgomery. Gloria is survived by her sons; Trent and Danny. Her siblings, James, Vickie, Debbie and Linda, many nieces, nephews and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother,



Elwood Montgomery. Gloria was a 1983 Shawnee High School Graduate, and a kind and loving friend to all who knew her. A Memorial will be held on December 18th at Potter's House Church with visitation from 1 to 2 pm., and service from 2 to 3 pm. Burial to follow immediately at Rose Hill Burial Park. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and especially those who assisted in helping to bring Gloria back home.

