MONTGOMERY, Bernard



Age 77 of Middletown, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at his residence. He was



born October 27, 1943, in Frenchburg, KY, to Garvey and Mildred (Wallen) Montgomery. He retired from AK Steel.



Bernard is survived by his grandson, Chase Austin



Montgomery; Chase's Mom, Nikki Montgomery; sister,



Bonita Taulbee; sisters-in-law, Nancy Duff, Reba Montgomery; brother-in-law, Larry (Sandra) Duff; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deborah (Duff) Montgomery; son, Jim Montgomery; sister, Betty Katherine Baker; brothers, Bill and Bob Montgomery. A Visitation will be held Wednesday,



February 3, 2021, from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-



Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Woodside



Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Bernard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



