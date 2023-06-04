Montes, Margarita Escamilla



MARGARITA ESCAMILLA MONTES, 90, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully, following a brief illness on Thursday evening, June 1, 2023. She was born on September 5, 1932 in San Jose de la Paz, Jalisco, Mexico, the daughter of the late Rafael Montes Garcia and Maria de Jesus Angulo Morales. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Antonio Escamilla; their children, Josefina, Miguel (Aurora), Genoveva (Ricardo), Rafael (Luz Elena), Bertha, Juventina (Jose Luis), Raquel (Pascual), Raul, Lupita, Toño (Genoveva), Rocio (Guillermo); forty-four grandchildren; fifty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. Also surviving is a brother, Meliton Montes Angulo; sister, Maria Sofia Montes Angulo; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 N. Limestone St, Springfield, OH with Rev. Fr. Carlos Moreno, Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



