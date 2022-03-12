MONTANUS,



David Bevington



81 of Wilmington, passed away in Ketchikan, Alaska, on March 9, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born January 19, 1941, in Springfield, the son of the late Richard and Eloise (Schenck) Montanus. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of Wright State University. Dave worked for the NCR Corporation and then Hobart Corporation for over 30 years, finishing his career as General Manager of the Hobart plant in Hillsboro, Oho. When his beloved wife of 52 years passed away, he spent his final years with his sons and daughter-in-law in Ketchikan, Alaska. His adventurous children would move around the world and in his final years they took him with them. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Colleen (Jordan), and his brother Stephen Montanus. Survivors



include, sons and daughters-in-law Stephen Montanus, Marc (Farida) Montanus, Christopher (Danielle) Montanus, Drew (Katharine) Montanus; grandchildren Kiana, James, Edward, William, Annie, Ella, Madeleine, Joseph, Joshua, Jenae, Jared; great-grandson Lucas; brother John Montanus and niece Stephenie Raso, brothers-in-law Tim Jordan, Robert Jordan, Michael Jordan and numerous nieces and nephews in the



Jordan family. Graveside service and burial will be Monday, March 14 at 11:00 am in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

