MONTANUS, Colleen Colleen Montanus, age 75, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 3, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert James Jordan and Irene Ellen (Maddux) Jordan. Colleen was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and had worked as a nurse for over 30 years. Surviving are husband, David B. Montanus, whom she married April 22, 1967; four sons, Stephen S. Montanus, Marc P. (Farida) Montanus, Christopher P. (Danielle) Montanus, and Drew J. (Katharine) Montanus. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Kiana, James, Edward, William, Madeleine, Annie and Ella, and a great-grandson, Lucas. Other survivors include three brothers, R. Timothy, Robert P. and Michael K. Jordan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Columbkille Catholic Church 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are requested. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org). The Fisher- Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

