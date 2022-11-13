MONTA, Michael L.



Michael L. Monta, died peacefully in his home on November 3, 2022, surrounded by his wife and three children. Born November 18, 1943, in New Orleans, LA, to Anthony and Kathryn (Vital) Monta, Mike spent most of his youth and adolescence in Westfield, NY, graduating from Westfield Academy and Central School in 1961. Mike attended Bucknell University and received his B.A. and J.D. from Ohio Northern University. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. A pillar of the Dayton legal community for nearly 50 years, Mike was a regular contributor to the Dayton Bar Briefs lampoon issues and long-time host of DATV's You and the Law. He also volunteered for decades with the Trotwood Optimist Club and was a fixture on local golf courses. Mike was a devoted father, serving as a little league and youth basketball coach, a Northmont Mock Trial advisor, and his kids' all-around biggest fan. In later years, he relished his role as Poppy to his three grandchildren. Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vasso (Kiskiras); his three children, Niki (Drew) Talik, Chrissy (Dave Lemen), and Matt (Kristina Soric); his grandchildren Lily, Katy, and Everett; his sister Kathryn Cox; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved in-laws. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Anthony Jr. and Robert. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held at Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood, Ohio, on November 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service starts. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

