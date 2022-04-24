MONROE, Charles S.



Jan. 12, 1937 – Apr. 21, 2022





Charles S. "Charlie" Monroe, 85, of Springfield graduated to glory on April 21, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield, OH. He was born on January 12, 1937, in Shelby, MI, to George and Thelma (Gilbert) Monroe. Charles married the love of his life, Darlene M. Conroy inMuskegon in 1957.Charles is survived by his wife Darlene Monroe; siblings Merlin (Marlene) Monroe and George (Lois) Monroe; children Ronda (Tim) Henderson and Randy (Mitzi) Monroe; grandchildren Matthew (Jenny) Henderson, Aaron (Bridgette) Henderson, Katrina (Chris) Ahrens, Stephen (Crystal) Monroe andJonathan Monroe; and 12 great-grandchildren.Charles was proceeded in death by his parents; siblings Richard, Ralph, Bill Monroe and Pearl McKellar.Charles attended Ferris State University for bachelors in Electronic Engineering, Cedarville University for bachelors inBehavioral Science and Ohio State University for masters inSocial Work.Charles worked at the Brunswick Corp., General Dynamics, General Railway Signal and executive director of BaptistChildren's Home and Family Ministries of Ohio (25 years) from which he retired.Charles loved and served the Lord with all he met since his salvation in Christ at the young age of 12, as well as 45 years as a member of Southgate Baptist Church.Charles was a "Jack of all trades." He enjoyed golfing, gardening, working on cars, fishing, spending time with family and friends and sharing his love for Christ.A memorial service will be held at Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 South Center Blvd Springfield, OH 45506 on Friday, April 29, 2022, with visitation 6:00pm - 7:00pm and service immediately following. Charles donated his body to science through Wright State University. Memorial contributions may begiven to Southgate Baptist Church in memory of Charles.