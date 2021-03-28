X

MONNIN, Marilyn

MONNIN, Marilyn Irene

Age 84, of Fairfield, OH, peacefully passed away March 23, 2021, at her home with her family nearby. Marilyn was born May 7, 1936, to Cletus and Ethel (Alcock) Jeckering in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Julienne High School as the valedictorian. Later in life, she took accounting courses at Miami University's branch

campus in Hamilton so that she could manage the books for the family business, ServiceMaster. Marilyn worked as an

accountant for other businesses as well. During high school, Marilyn met and began dating Norbert Monnin. They married after graduation, were married for 36 years, and had 6

children, Vicky (Jim) Weyer, Steve (Susan) Monnin, Jeff

(Darlene) Monnin, Chris (Kathy) Monnin, Dianne (Scott) Coon, and Tod Monnin. Marilyn also had 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Marilyn was very active in her church,

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Fairfield, OH, where she taught CCD and planned and worked at many church festivals. In 1995, she also completed the program to become a Lay

Pastoral Minister which she was very proud of achieving. Marilyn loved spending time with her family and friends,

traveling, and gardening. While raising her family, she loved to go on vacation and camp. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Cletus and Ethel Jeckering; her husband, Norbert Monnin; her brothers, Jimmy and Robert Jeckering; and her grandson, Daniel Monnin. Marilyn is survived by her children; grandchildren, David, Heather, Amanda, Matt, Ben, Marie,

Katie, Tyler, Ava and Zach; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Clara, Audriana, and Remi. Visitation will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Fairfield, OH from 10-11am Monday, March 29, 2021. Mass will begin at 11am led by Father Larry Tharp and Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Monnin Scholarship Fund (danielmonnin.com) or the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/donate). Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

