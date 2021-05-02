MONNIER, Marcia Romer



Born December 27, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to Mildred Mary



Purpus and Clifford R. Weis, M.D. Marcia is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William H. Weis, James C. Weis; her sister,



Barbara Weis Muth; her first husband, Daniel M. Romer, M.D. and infant son, Mark



Clifford, and her second



husband, Donald C. Monnier and his daughter Camille Monnier-Farmer. Marcia is survived by her 7 children, William (Georgia) Romer, Doug (Nancy) Romer, Jenny (Joe) Scherrbaum, Greg (Sandy) Romer, Mark (Anne) Romer, Maria Redman and Todd (Jaci) Romer and stepchildren Lee Monnier, Matt Monnier; 21 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Marcia was a graduate of Julienne High School, Class of 1948 and attended Mt. St. Joseph College. She was a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.



Marcia had an uncanny ability to rest in the bright side of life. Her positive outlook and endless generosity defined the way she lived. Her grit and fortitude inspired those of us who loved her. The importance of faith and family; how to love and be loyal, and ability to carry herself with the utmost class will continue to provide inspiration to all those who loved her. It is, after all, "just the way it goes." Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio on Friday, May 7 at 10:30 am. Livestream is available at www.stcharles-kettering.org.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital www.stjude.org and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton at 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420 or www.hospiceofdayton.org. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of



arrangements.



