MOMMSEN, ELSIE

MOMMSEN (St. Clair), Elsie Mary 92, of Bellbrook, Ohio, died peacefully at home on September 8, 2020. Born May 25, 1928, to Frank and Virginia St. Clair, Elsie grew up in Memphis, TN. She attended nurses' training there at Methodist Hospital, graduating from the three-year program as a Registered Nurse. She worked as a surgical nurse priding herself in getting along with difficult surgeons when she met the love of her life, Richard Kenneth Mommsen, who was working his way through college as a hospital orderly. They were married in June of 1951 and had three children born in Memphis before Richard's job took them to Dayton, Ohio in 1962. Elsie continued her nursing career at Kettering Hospital and in doctors' offices in the area while raising her children "up here with the Yankees." Elsie loved to shop for antiques in old barns and at garage sales and cherished many of her finds along with the stories behind their discovery. She enjoyed cooking Southern dishes for family and friends and proudly shared her recipes with the Northerners she came to love. Surrogate mother to many of her children's friends, she lived her life with grace, patience, and kindness. Her love for flowers was reflected in her garden club activities, entering flower shows and those planted in her own yard, which return each year serving as a beautiful memory of her green thumb. Because of her son's career in law enforcement, along with her daughter's and son-in-law's, she took pride in service as a volunteer in the Crime Prevention office at the Kettering Police Department for 22 years. She was recognized as an Outstanding Volunteer by the Ohio Crime Prevention Association in 1988. She played bridge with her longtime friends and bridge partners until age 91. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Edward St. Clair; her beloved son, Richard "Rick" Mommsen, Jr. and her dear husband of 60 years, Richard Kenneth Mommsen, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Jeannette (Mark) Adkins, daughter Cheryl (Danny) Woods; daughter-in-law, Cheryl "Sherry" Mommsen; her grandchildren, Heather (Chris) Sheets, Mary Beth Mommsen, Bryan (Brandee) Woods, Quinn (Taylor) Le, Amy Adkins DeWine, Mike (Sheila) Earley, Michelle (Randy) Abshire; the great-grandchildren, who brought her such joy; nieces and nephews and countless friends who meant the world to her. The family would like to thank our dear friend, April Strine and the wonderful Hospice of Dayton nurses who took such compassionate care of Elsie and her family in her final days. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public visitation or funeral, but only a private, graveside service for immediate family. Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Ellie's Rainy Day Fund (www.elliesrainydayfund.org). Arrangements entrusted to the Westbrock Funeral Home.

