MOLNAR, Steven J.



Age 75 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. He was born May 7, 1945, in Martins Ferry, OH, son of the late Steve S. and Jennie Mary (Barkey) Molnar. Steven was a humble, honest, forgiving man, who demonstrated pure unconditional love as a devoted husband, father and very proud grandfather. He enjoyed golf, fishing, spending time at the shooting range, was an Ohio State Buckeye football fan and avid lover of the beach.



Preceded in death by his parents, Steven is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Margaret Molnar; 2 daughters, Stephanie Lynn Cooper (Russell) of Fairborn and Lydia Basil Baker (Frank) of Vandalia; 3 grandchildren, Sydney and Jackson Baker and Natalie Cooper. The family will be receiving friends at a



visitation on Thursday, February 25, from 5-7 pm (TODAY) at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Private family interment will be held at Poplar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial



contribution to the Diabetes Association of the Dayton Area, 2555 S. Dixie Dr., Unit 112, Dayton, Ohio 45409 in Steven's memory.

