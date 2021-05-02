MOHR, Heather

MOHR (Eassa),



Heather A.



Age 59, of Brookville, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Barbara and Robert Ramon. She attended The Ridge Church in Brookville and she was a 1979 graduate of Fairborn Baker High School. Heather is survived by her



husband of 23 years, Denny; daughters, Leslie Rives and Stormie Mohr; father and step-mother, Edward (Shirley) Eassa; sisters, Karen and Beth; brother, Christopher and numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at The Ridge, Brookville, Sat. May 8. The family will arrive at 10:00 am with service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Huntington's Disease Society of America or to assist the family with funeral expenses.



