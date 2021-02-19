MOHR, Carolyn Sue



Age 82, of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at her residence. She lived a wonderful life in her own way.



She was an Athletic Director at Medina Middle School as well as creating OWE program for middle school children before retiring from the Columbus City School District with 30 years of service. She then later retired from Estee Lauder with 20 years of service. She was an OSU Alumni and enjoyed her flowers and gardening.



She is survived by her special friend, Stanley Terebinski; daughter, Cathy (Laurence) Heider; son, D.J. (Tanya) Cavanaugh; grandchildren, Joseph, Lynne' and Allie; sister, Phyllis (Bill) Driscoll; brothers, John (Kathy) Hupp and Robert Curtis (Roberta) Hupp; many loving nieces and nephews and Loving caregivers Dawna Smith and Mandy Barrett.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Wendell and Edna Hupp and brother, James Hupp.



Per her request Caring Cremation® is being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY,



BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial gifts may be given to Mid-Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr., Grove City, Ohio 43123.



