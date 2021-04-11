MOEHN, Jimmie R.



Jimmie R. Moehn, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with his Lord on April 9, 2021. He was born on October 2, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late William and Juanita Moehn. He is survived by his wife of 62 wonderful years Carol Moehn, his three sons Ronald



(Samantha) Moehn, Kevin (Cyndi) Moehn, and Andy (Kacey) Moehn; Grandchildren,



Veronica (Taj) Birkenbeul, Thomas, Daniel, Krysta, Bethany, Justin, Noah, Sarah, Jennifer Moehn, Brandon (Jamie) Horn, Christy Horn; 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; brother, Donald (Marguerite) Moehn, and niece Sandy (Phillip) Robinson; many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, and wonderful friends.



Jimmie was a 1952 graduate of Plattsburg High School, and a proud Veteran of the United States Navy (1953 thru 1957). He served the Springfield community as the Owner/Operator of Jim's Auto service for over 30 years. After his retirement,



Jimmie worked at Emmanuel Christian Academy where he was loved by the staff and children. He was an active member of Southgate Baptist Church where he had served as Deacon, Co-Leader of the Golden Gaters, and a youth leader. Jimmie was an avid golfer and enjoyed walking the golf course with his friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife and their family, especially their grandchildren and



great-grandchildren.



A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center with a celebration of his life service beginning at 12:00 p.m. A private family committal will take place at Plattsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the



family requests memorial contributions be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Cincinnati, in Jimmie's honor.



