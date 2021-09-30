MOEDER, Jerome A. "Jerry"



Age 88 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was a graduate of St. Henry High School class of 1951 and a veteran of the United States Army. Jerry had worked at the EA Kinsey Company for many years and later retired from Dayton Supply and Tool. He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and was active with the Companions Group. Jerry also



enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, golfing and was an avid U.D. and St. Henry fan. He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Marilyn (Schwieterman) Moeder,



children: Cynthia (Fred) Westgerdes, Susan (Kenneth) Hibben, Kevin (Amy) Moeder, grandchildren: Emily Stowe, Carolyn (Luke) Masterson, William Stowe, Andrew and Anna



Westgerdes, sister: Roseann Siefring, brothers: Richard Moeder, Leander (Jeanette) Moeder, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Julius and Anna (Winkeljohn) Moeder, son: Ronald Moeder, siblings: Marcella Larger, Rita Jones, Mary Adeline Moeder, Mary Moeder, Ruth Krebs, Victor Moeder, Charles Moeder and



Norbert Moeder. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, (4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood). Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or Hospice of the Miami



Valley. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com