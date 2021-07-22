MOE, Michelle Lynn



Age 46, of Dayton, passed away July 14, 2021. She was born February 13, 1975, in



Dayton, Ohio. Michelle was



preceded in death by her



father, James Howard and also her grandmother, Gretchen



Watson. Michelle is survived by her parents, Deborah Watson and Dan Williams; siblings,



Danny Williams, Brandi Sahan, Dana Williams and Ciarra



Williams; husband, DWayne Moe; children, Katelyn, Michael, Issac, Rebecca and Evan Moe; and many, many close family and friends. Michelle reached her dream of being a registered nurse. She always put her



patients first and was employed at Grandview Medical Center. She was a very caring person who would help anyone at any time. She loved spending time with her family and friends in the backyard and at concerts. Michelle was active in her Northridge community and more than anything loved spending time with her children. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Willow View Cemetery. There will be a wake following the graveside service at 6837 Homestretch Road, Dayton, Ohio 45414. To share a memory of Michelle or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

