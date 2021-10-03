MOBLEY, Bryce Eugene



84 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, surrounded by his family. Bryce was an anchor of love for his family and friends and a voice of reason for his children and grandchildren. He was a source of strength and unwavering love for his wife of 55 years. He found joy in the simple pleasure of working hard to raise his daughters and support his family. He retired from Champion Papers after 40 years of service to enjoy the lake life. An honorable Kentucky Colonel, avid fisherman, and boater; he went on to have a second career of 19 years at Bass Pro Shop. One of his greatest joys in raising his family were his treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was so special to so many. He had the gift of making whoever was in his presence feel special. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Betty J. Mobley, three daughters, Tammy (Joe) Johnson, Sharon (Ben) Carley, and



Karen Moody and his grandchildren: Ashley (Matthew)



Jackson, Daniel Carley, Samantha (Tony) Schlabach, and his precious great-grandchildren: Ella, Harper, Cole and Saylor. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor Bill Haley officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

