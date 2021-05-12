MOBLEY, Anthony W.



Anthony W. Mobley, age 60, of Franklin, OH, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his residence. Anthony was born in Middletown, OH, on February 11, 1961, to Norman Ray and



Sharon Kay (Hastings) Mobley.



He was a supervisor with Legacy Finishing for 12 years.



Anthony was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Kay Mobley. He is survived by his son, T.J. Mobley; his grandchildren, Blake Mobley and Zach Mobley; his father, Norman Ray Mobley; his sisters, Tonya Duncil and Tracy Gibbs.



Visitation will be Friday, May 14, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, from 4 pm to 6 pm.



