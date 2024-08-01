Mitz, Lisolette "Lilo"



Lisolette (Lilo) Mitz passed away on July 14, 2024 at her home in Fauquier County, Virginia at the age of 64. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany to the late Kenneth and Betty Eshbaugh. Lilo was a loving mother and wife, lawyer, pianist, nature lover, hiker, ballroom dancer, bridge player and PTA advocate. She is survived by her husband, Jonathan, and her son, Erik. No formal services are planned. Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills.



