Mittelkamp, Janice

Mittelkamp (Reece), Janice Elaine



Janice Elaine Reece Mittelkamp was born in Richmond, Indiana on November 8, 1960 to William Cloyd and Mary Lou Reece, who preceded her in death. Brother Gary Wayne (Karen) Reece also predeceased her. Janice is survived by her loving husband and volleyball buddy, Thomas Henry Mittelkamp, and by five children: Brooke Elizabeth Reece, Kirstin "Sis" Erin Weaver (Nick), Taylor Andrew Barden (Melissa), Allison "Aunt Allie" Marie Mittelkamp, and Matthew Thomas Mittelkamp (Stephanie). Although she was not the birth mother of all five, she was their mother in every way. She leaves cherished grandchildren Samantha "Sam" Ann Barden, Willa Joy Mittelkamp, Vera Louise Weaver, Isaac Matthew Mittelkamp, Michael "Mikey" Thomas Barden, and Linden "Denny" Alexander Weaver. She is also survived by her sister Karen Needler (Jay) of Arkansas. Janice was blessed to have many cousins, some of whom were like siblings to her, and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. She loved, and was loved by, this family. At Ball State, Janice received a BS in Environmental Sciences and a MS in Landscape Architecture. A Registered Landscape Architect in the state of Ohio, Janice spent thirty years as a Landscape Architect and Landscape Designer at the Siebenthaler Company and completed her professional career as the Park Manager and Horticulturist at Wegerzyn Gardens, one of the Five Rivers MetroParks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at Precious Blood Catholic Church (4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood) with Father Jim Gaynor, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood.) In honor of her memory, the family requests that donations be made to the Wegerzyn Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



