MITCHELL, Ronald

MITCHELL, Sr., Ronald J.



Ronald J. Mitchell, Sr. age 78 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on May 27, 1942, in Hamilton, the son of Norman and Lena (Perata) Mitchell. He graduated from Hamilton High School and worked as a roofer and was a member of the Roofers Union Local #42 in Cincinnati. He also owned his own business, Mitchell Building Maintenance. On May 11, 1967, he married Karen Cavinder and together they raised two children, Ron and Lisa. He is survived by his wife, Karen Mitchell; his son, Ron Mitchell, Jr. (Elizabeth Edgar), one special nephew, Mike Mitchell and Mike's mother Barb Croucher; his beloved "doggyboy" Willie; and many other nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Lisa R. Mitchell; two brothers, Norman Mitchell, Jr. and Gary Mitchell; and one sister, Sandra Fletcher. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 5 – 7 pm. There will be a Blessing Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 am with burial following in Crown Hill Memorial Park. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at



