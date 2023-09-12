Mitchell, Pauline

MITCHELL (Howard), Pauline E.



100, of Butler Twp., passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at Brookdale of Englewood. Pauline was born March 21, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Frederick and Laura (Meier) Howard. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Mitchell, in 1988, and five children: David Lee, Steven Paul, Kenneth Henry, Lauretta "Retta" Marie and Angelia Lynn; one grandson, John William, and five sisters and a brother.



Pauline is survived and will be DEARLY missed by her two daughters, Nancy and husband Robert Carpenter, Barb and Pat Berrey, two sons, Bill and Suzy, Phillip and wife Natalie Mitchell; 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Pauline was a life-time member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed PEOPLE! She was considered "MOM Mitchell" to most people she met. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, flowers and bird watching. Her latest achievement was receiving the Golden Aviator Achievement award for being the oldest known graduate from Vandalia Butler High School.



The family will be receiving friends and family from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 at St. Rita Church, 5401 N. Main St., Dayton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m., Fr. Jim Gaynor, C.PP.S., officiating, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any hospice organization in Pauline's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



