MITCHELL, Paul

MITCHELL, Jr., Paul MacArthur



Professor Emeritus, Miami University, died of natural causes December 3, 2021, in Oxford, Ohio. He was 83 years old. Paul was born August 1, 1938, in Chicago, to the late Paul



Mitchell, Sr. and Mary Louise (Moninger) and was raised in Oak Park, Illinois.



Following graduation from Oak Park and River Forest High School, he attended Earlham College, was a Fulbright Scholar, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) in 1960.



Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1961 – 1964. After completing an intensive study of the Russian Language at the U.S.



Army Language School in Monterey, California, he transcribed Russian military transmissions from East Germany. While



stationed in Lubeck, Germany, he met his wife Heike, who he wed in 1966.



After his military service, he earned an M.A. and Ph.D in Russian Language and Literature from Indiana University, and in 1973 started as an instructor in Russian Language at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. During his 35 year career at



Miami, he taught Russian language, literature and cinema, and was devoted to his students, teaching, lively debate, and academic scholarship.



Paul was a life-long researcher, educator and writer, enthusiastically addressing symbolism in Russian literature and cinema, genealogy and related personal family histories, collegiate football and late nineteenth century baseball. He also enjoyed traveling and camping with his family.



He was affectionately called Mac by family members, and will be remembered and loved for his dedication to teaching, an inextinguishable creative curiosity, and his quiet, warm kindness.



He is survived by his wife Heike Rosemann Mitchell; his daughters Stephanie (Michael Green) Mitchell of Arlington, VA, and Judith (Tom) Bolenbaugh of Oxford; grandchildren Paul



Lawrence and Katherine Elaine (Oxford); and his sister Kathleen of Tucson, AZ.



Memorials may be made in the name of Paul Mitchell to Miami University's GRAMELAC-Study Abroad Scholarship Fund, through Miami University's Department of German, Russian, Asian and Middle Eastern Languages and Culture.



No memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

