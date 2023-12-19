Mitchell, Norma

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Mitchell, Norma Louise

Mitchell, Norma Louise age 92 of Tipp City, Ohio found peace in the arms of her Heavenly Father, December 16, 2023. She was born February 2, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio to Charles and Marie (Nemec) McKinney. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM Thursday December 21, 2023 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home

327 W. Main St.

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.fringsandbayliff.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Thomas, Larry
2
Norton, Betty
3
Tanner, Craig
4
Ferryman, Eula
5
Gentry, Vernon
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top