Mitchell, Norma Louise



Mitchell, Norma Louise age 92 of Tipp City, Ohio found peace in the arms of her Heavenly Father, December 16, 2023. She was born February 2, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio to Charles and Marie (Nemec) McKinney. Visitation will be held 10:30 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM Thursday December 21, 2023 at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com