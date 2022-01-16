MITCHELL, Marva

MITCHELL,



Bishop, Dr., Marva L.



Transitioned home to be with the Lord Saturday, January 8, 2022. Bishop Mitchell founded Revival Center Ministries International and Project-Impact Dayton with her late husband Bishop Dr. Willie E. Mitchell, Sr.



Bishop Mitchell not only impacted her community, she was also respected throughout the world for her determination, love, and passion for ministry. She has received numerous awards including: Top 10 Women in Dayton, NCCJ Humanitarian award, and Mother of the Year which she cherished the most. Her work on earth will be felt for generations to come.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Bishop Dr. Willie E. Mitchell, Sr. and son, Willie E. Mitchell, Jr.



She leaves to carry her legacy, children Marvin (Mylinda) Mitchell, Sharon (Cary) Conyers, Paul (Shannon) Mitchell, Monica Jones, Joseph (Alisha) Mitchell, and Miracle (Dominic) Oladele; 27 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.



Celebration of life will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, at Christian Life Center, 3489 Little York Road, Dayton, OH 45414. Visitation from 9:00am-11:00am and service to follow at 11:00am. Burial will be private, and condolences can be sent to lusainfh@gmail.com. Professional arrangements



entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory.



www.Lusain.com