X

MITCHELL, Bettie

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

MITCHELL (Phillips),

Bettie Ann

Age 82 passed peacefully Sunday March 28, 2021, at

Hospice of Dayton due to complications of diabetes and

kidney failure. Bettie was born in Estill County, KY, May 17, 1938, to the late Frank and

Rosa (Price) Phillips. She was

preceded in death by her

husband Bobby Mitchell; all 10 of her siblings, Louise, Homer,

Helen, Earnest, Bill, Edith,

Thelma, Paul, Ben, Curly and granddaughter Charleigh. Bettie is survived by her daughter Brenda (Terry); sons Brian aka

Charlie (Leah), Bo (Kara); grandchildren Valarie, Jonathan (Jen), Jake (Heather), Emmy (Abram), Mitchell (Elle), Madison and great-grandchildren, Emma, Rori, Jerrod, and Aerabella.

Bettie was loved by many and her larger than life personality left an impression on everyone she met. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, watching sports on TV, especially NCAA Basketball and having coffee with friends. Bettie's wish was to be cremated. There will be a memorial to celebrate her life

Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 12:00 to 4:00 at VFW Post 657 located at 637 Spinning Rd., Dayton, OH 45431. In lieu of

flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324

Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.