Mistyurik, Sue



went home to Heaven, Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at home while under hospice care. Sue was a caring and loving women. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, collecting angel figurines and watching the Cincinnati Reds. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Jerry; her daughter, Tammy and her husband, James; her son, Johann; 1 grandchild; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 sister; 1 brother and many other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Pete Steele; 5 brothers and 1 sister. Visitation will be held Monday, July 22, 2024 from 12:30pm to 1:30pm with services to follow, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com for more info.



