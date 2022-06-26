MISKIMEN, Rita

MISKIMEN (nee Delehanty), Rita



Age 99, of Roseville, MN, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on June 21, 2022. Preceded in death by husbands, James T. Miskimen and Vernon Braun. Survived by children, Mary (Gary) Clark, Patty (John) Lankenau, Julie (Jim) Curtsinger, Marcia Miskimen. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Wednesday, June 29 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ROSE OF LIMA, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Wednesday. Private interment Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



