MIRACLE, Karen



Age 61, died at Springfield Nursing and Independent Living in Springfield, Ohio, on June 27, 2022. She was a graduate of Oakwood High School and Yale University. Karen was an accomplished poet, artist, pianist and chef. She volunteered at the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, Dayton Music Club, and the International Peace Museum in Dayton. She was active in the Christian Science church. For all of her adult life, she lived with chronic mental illness. Karen is survived by her parents, Gene and Joan Miracle of Monroe, her sister Amy Miracle, and niece Julia Miracle of Columbus. A private memorial service is scheduled for later this summer. Donations in Karen's name can be made to the International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow Street, Dayton OH 45402. The web address is: https://peace.museum/ "There is no place where God is not." - Maya Angelou. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com