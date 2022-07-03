journal-news logo
X

MIRACLE, Karen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MIRACLE, Karen

Age 61, died at Springfield Nursing and Independent Living in Springfield, Ohio, on June 27, 2022. She was a graduate of Oakwood High School and Yale University. Karen was an accomplished poet, artist, pianist and chef. She volunteered at the Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, Dayton Music Club, and the International Peace Museum in Dayton. She was active in the Christian Science church. For all of her adult life, she lived with chronic mental illness. Karen is survived by her parents, Gene and Joan Miracle of Monroe, her sister Amy Miracle, and niece Julia Miracle of Columbus. A private memorial service is scheduled for later this summer. Donations in Karen's name can be made to the International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow Street, Dayton OH 45402. The web address is: https://peace.museum/ "There is no place where God is not." - Maya Angelou. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
DEPEW, Linda
2
CHAMBERLIN, Jean
3
ANDERSON, Carol
4
DIDIER, Jerome
5
CLARK, Owen
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top