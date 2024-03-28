Miracle, Harold Eugene "Gene"



Gene Miracle, age 92, died at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe, Ohio on March 22, 2024. He graduated from Woodward High School in Cincinnati and went on to earn an electrical engineering degree from University of Cincinnati and an MBA from Xavier University. Afterwards, he served in the Army as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War. He then had a career with Dayton Power and Light for 48 years. It was there that he met his wife Joan. They were inseparable, married just two weeks shy of 65 years. They spent most of their years together in Dayton. Gene loved the Cincinnati Symphony and had a fondness for Rosemary Clooney. He enjoyed a daily walk to Dorothy Lane Market, fishing, Arizona wildflowers, and cheering on the Bengals. He was the kindest and most caring husband, father and grandfather. Wishing to be as useful and helpful in death as he was in life, he donated his body to Wright State Medical School. He is preceded in death by his daughter Karen. Alongside Joan, Gene is survived by his daughter Amy and granddaughter Julia and numerous family and friends.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH 45440. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church.



