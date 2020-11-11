MINTER, Aaron A.



42, of Springfield, Ohio, tragically passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Bethel Apostolic Church 734 West Columbia Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 1:00 pm until time of the service at 2:00 pm which will be private due to COVID-19 Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required.



Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

