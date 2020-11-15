MNNICH, Paul A.



Of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 11, at Trinity Community nursing home of Beavercreek. Paul was born on November 6, 1925, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Omer Miles Minnich Sr. and Grace (Wise) Minnich, brothers Jay and Pat Minnich. Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Steffen Minnich, Son Tim (Deanna) Minnich, Grandchildren Nick and Morgan Minnich of Beavercreek, Son Todd Minnich of Moraine, Sister Betty (Anson) Rumbarger of Lebanon, Nieces Susan Dawson of California, Melissa Smith of Indiana, Linda Graney of Washington, and Nephew Mark Steffen of Cincinnati. Paul grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and moved to Dayton, Ohio his sophomore year of high school where he stayed and later graduated from Fairview High School in 1944 in which he immediately followed by joining the merchant marines. He served on the merchant marines during WWII serving on many different ships on tours of France and was honorably dis-charged on



July 18, 1945. Paul met his wife Jan in 1956 in Dayton where they went on a first date in May, were engaged by June, and married in August. Paul and Jan adopted their first son, Todd, in 1962 and their second son, Tim, in 1964. Paul's work included but was not limited to building homes in Beavercreek and owning and operating Crown Paving which he continued to do until he retired to Florida. Paul was a working man who couldn't stand to do nothing which prompted him to build 38 houses in Florida when he was in his 70's.When Paul was not working, he enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family. After traveling between Florida and Ohio to see family and watch their grandkids play sports Paul and Jan moved to Xenia in 2016 for good where they were able to spend all of their time with their sons and family. Paul was hard working and a determined man in which his youthful spirit and sarcasm will be missed by everyone he encountered. Paul was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dayton.



Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley.



Family to receive friends Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 11:00AM-1:00PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held 1:00PM.Burial will follow in the Valley View Memorial Gardens.

