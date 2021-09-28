MINNICH, Patricia A.



Age 87, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born September 21, 1934, in New Lebanon, OH, to the late John and Mabel (Eby) Diehl. She was a member of the Rachel Rebekah Eastern Star Lodge #144, member of St. John Church in West Alexandria; and a Ladies Auxiliary member of the American Legion Post #322, West Alexandria. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Minnich who passed away in 2014; two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her three children: Cheryl (Gregg) Jacklin of Eaton, OH, Michael Minnich of Anderson, IN, and Karen (Philip) Hoke of Kettering, OH; four grandchildren: Shawna (Tony) Hargis, Mark Morgan, Allyson (Garrett) Luther and Erik Hoke; four great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Wegley of New Lebanon, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Lindloff



Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 West Dayton Street, West



Alexandria, OH. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. Memorial Donations can be made to



American Legion Post #322, St John Church or VITAS Hospice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.

