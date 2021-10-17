MINNICH,
Gladys Lorraine
92, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021, in Aztec, NM.
Gladys is formally of Brookville, Ohio.
Gladys is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Minnich; parents, Delbert and Eva (Pust) McKeever; brothers, Floyd and Gordon McKeever. Gladys is survived by son,
Vincent (Beth) Minnich of Ohio; daughters Saundra (Dan) Klawonn of Michigan, Teresa (Ken) Young of Wyoming; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Cremation is taking place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time in Ohio.
