journal-news logo
X

MINER, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MINER, Joseph W.

Age 75, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eileen; brother, John; and sisters, Sheila and Cookie. He is survived by his daughter, Heather (David) Merz; grandsons, Zach and Kyle Merz; sister, Mary Sue (Joseph) Palmer; brothers-in-law George Moore and Tom Patterson; and numerous other relatives and close friends. A Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10:00 am. Father

Ambrose officiating. Inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
BOWLING, Debra
2
APPLE, Nancy
3
BUTTS, John
4
BYLER, Charles
5
CAWLEY, Robert
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top