MILTZ, Donna R.



82 of Springfield passed away September 2, 2022, in Oakwood Village. She was born in Athens, Ohio, on August 9, 1940, the daughter of Elza and Lillian Garrett. Donna retired with over 50 years with Mercy Medical Center as the Education Coordinator. She was a member of High Street Church of the Nazarene. Family and her dogs were a big part of her life. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard Miltz; son Brett Allen; and grandson Gregory Kritzwiser. Survivors include her daughter Lynette (Greg) Kritzwiser; brother Rick (Elaine) Garrett; sister Vicki (David) Osborne; grandchildren Alfred (Shandi) Franklin Cunningham III, Kristin Kritzwiser, Madison Kritzwiser, Leah Kritzwiser, and Amanda (Bobby) Haskins; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Donna will be Wednesday at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Chaplain David Garrett officiating. Family and friends may call beginning at Noon. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



