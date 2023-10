Milthaler (Wilson), Doris Jean



Age 92, of Tipp City, OH, passed away October 24, 2023. Service at Baker-Hazel & Snider on Friday, October 27 at 11am with visitation at 10am. Baker-Hazel & Snider, Dayton, OH.



