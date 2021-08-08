journal-news logo
X

MILLS, Onnolee

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MILLS, Onnolee J.

Onnolee J. Mills, of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in her residence. She retired from Kettering City Schools after thirty years. Onnolee was a member of the Church of the Cross in Kettering and former member of League of Women Voters. She is survived by her husband David Mills; son

Gregory (Anne) Vawter; daughter Georgia Gregory; step-son Stephen (Lisa) Mills; step-daughter Stacy (Ron) Sochocki; two brothers Lowell Morris and Gary (Jeannie) Morris; two sisters LaRene (Jack) Bruggeman and Lynn (Jerry) Vogt; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Betty Morris and thirteen nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Ross and Juanita Morris; brother Ross Morris and sister-in-law Phyllis Morris. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers

memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. You may express condolences to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top