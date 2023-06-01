Mills, Mildred M.



Mildred M. Mills age 86 of Hamilton passed away on Sunday May 28, 2023. She was born on April 17, 1937 in Liberty, KY the daughter of the late Lester and Edna (nee Scott) Bertram. She was married to Lester Mills and he preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by eight children Ronnie (Ella) Shanklin, Debbie Hauck, Becky (John) Hooker, Vicky (Richard) Shockee, Debra (Alan) Cox, Lester Mills Jr, Robin (Craig) Morris, and Jeff (Deana) Mills; twenty seven grandchildren, fifty one great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren; six siblings Helen Brock, Margie (Sam) Rodgers, Eunice (the late Glen) Childres, Francis (the late Billy) Faulkner, William (Rosa) Bertram, John (Pamela) Bertram. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Saturday June 3, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor David Glaub officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com

