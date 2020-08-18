MILLS, Betty Lou Thackston Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Betty was born on October 12, 1938, in Irvine, KY, the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Virginia (Shifflet) Webb. She retired from Avon after 20 years and had attended The Lighthouse Church. Betty is survived by her daughter, Lisa Hershner; step-son, Michael (Mary) Thackston; step-daughter, Sandy (Lyndale) Justice; grandchildren, Jessica (Colt), Michael, Lyndale Jr. (Christina), and Alesha (Jaime); siblings, Kenny (Terri) Webb, Bobbie (Ray) Bridges, and Viva Saylor; lifelong best friend, Marie Richardson; special friends, Wilma Witt and Carol Krause; special sons-in-law, Terry (Marla) Reffitt and Ray Chenault; ex-husband, Bud Parsons; grand-dog, Chico; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy A. Thackston in 2010, and Manford Mills in 2019; daughter, Marla Pridemore; granddaughter, Lindsay Pridemore; and siblings, Amy Sparks, Peggy Preston, and Evon Southard. Visitation will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home with Pastor Sonny Hurd officiating. Interment will take place at 10 am on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Butler County Memorial Park, 4570 Trenton Oxford Road, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to The Lighthouse Food Pantry, 626 Ridgelawn Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45013. At the request of the family, face masks will be required. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

