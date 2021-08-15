MILLNER, Nina



"Tommie"



Nina "Tommie" Millner, Age 91, of WPAFB, previously of Beavercreek, passed away after a brief illness at the Hospice of Dayton on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. She is survived by many loving individuals, including her daughter, Jana Millner; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Kim Millner; grandsons, Joshua and Jared Blankenship, Jacob Millner, Matthew Millner; granddaughters, Jessica Markwell, and Rachel Tiemeier; great-granddaughters, Tesla and Tennyson Blankenship; brother, William Hunt; sister, Donna Seitz. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Millner; dear friend, Vern Yeager; sons, Ron and Russ Millner; grandson, Duke Millner; siblings, John Hunt, Gertrude Wass, Mary Hunt, Charles Hunt, Margie Spencer. She was an avid square dancer, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She gifted everyone in her presence with love and kindness and will be missed by all.



A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church at 3530 Dayton Xenia Rd., Dayton, OH 45432 on Thursday, August 19th at 10am. You may wear something blue in honor of Tommie's favorite color.



In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Nina Millner to the Hospice of Dayton Foundation at https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or make checks payable to Hospice of Dayton Foundation, and mail to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

