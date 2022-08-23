MILLNER, Jeffrey W.



Jeffrey W. Millner, age 62 of Fairfield, OH, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born February 17, 1960, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Jackie and Nina (nee Hunt) Millner. Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kim Millner; daughter Rachel (Dustin) Tiemeier; son Jacob (Jennifer Gaupel) Millner. Jeff was a Software Engineer working at General Electric and Levi Strauss for over 40 years. He spent his time being the life of the party, always being the jokester. Jeff was passionate about being an artist and loved playing pool.



A visitation will be held at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. There will be no services to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Hospice of Cincinnati and Leukemia & Lymphoma society. Online condolences can be made at



