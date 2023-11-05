Miller, Vivienne

Miller (Kayler), Vivienne Louise



Age 85. Born in Eaton, OH, April 11, 1938. Died at Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, CA, October 1, 2023, after a short illness.



Preceded in death by Parents Paul & Pauline Kayler and Brother Paul Kayler. Survived by Brothers John & Keith Kayler and Children Cherry Golden, Carrie (Jim) Heyerdahl, Susan (Fred) Baruth, Laura (Mike Azzopardi) Hammer, Joel Miller & Amber (Jim) Bullington and 15 grandchildren, including Nick Hammer and Skyler & Chloe Bullington.



Vivienne grew up in New Lebanon, OH, and graduated from Dixie High School in 1956. She lived for many years in Excelsior, MN, raising children and helping run the family business, Miller's Excelo Bakery.



Vivienne worked in banking for several decades, including Norwest Bank and Wells Fargo. She moved from Minnesota to California in 1990 to be near two of her children. She retired at age 76 years from Wells Fargo as a Letter of Credit Specialist in San Jose, CA.



Vivienne lived her final days at Pacific Gardens Assisted Living in Santa Clara, CA. She was well loved by both staff and other residents. She supported her fellow residents and caregivers through many selfless acts, including writing letters to Memory Care residents, putting together gift bags for staff at Christmas, advocating for changes that would improve conditions for residents, and creating opportunities for residents to be more active and involved. She made many new friends at PG, including close friends Warren Phillips and Frank Aochi.



Vivienne's Memorial will be November 11 at 1:30pm at Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation at 12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd., Saratoga, CA 95070.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Amber Bullington at 4917 Acorn Ridge Rd, Minnetonka, MN 55345. Some memorials will go to The Jeanne Battle Christmas Fund, which was very dear to Vivienne. It provides annual bonuses to the employees at Pacific Gardens. Other memorials will go to Trinity Lutheran Church in Palo Alto.



