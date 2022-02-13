MILLER, Tonietta Faye "Toni"



78, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on February 3rd, 2022, following a short illness complicated by cumulative health issues.



Toni was born on December 8th, 1943, to Floyd L. and Vera F. Rupert in Decatur, IN. Following graduation, she worked in the office at Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne, IN. She later worked for Stitch-N-Knits doing home demonstrations and selling Pfaff sewing machines. She was an excellent seamstress. Toni was an extremely artistic painter and became a Toll painting instructor, sharing her interest with others. She later used her combined talents to create impressive miniature houses and individual rooms. She was an active member of Wee Nuts miniature club and president of Mini Mams miniature club in Springfield, OH. She was most proud of her contribution in creating centerpieces for the A3 Regional Convention of



Miniatures in Columbus, OH, in 2007. Her talent will always be remembered.



In 1962, she met the love of her life, William (Bill) C. Miller, at the Hayloft in Hoagland, IN. They married in 1963 and



enjoyed 58 years of marriage. They had three children, Jerry, Darren, and Robin.



Toni was a devoted wife and mother and was the foundation of a close and loving family. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and attended First Christian Church in Springfield, OH. She will always be cherished in the hearts of her family.



Toni was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Vera Rupert; and her sisters, Darlene Moser and Nicola Rupert. She is



survived by her husband, William (Bill) Miller; son, Jerry L.



Miller and his wife, Glenda; son, Darren C. Miller; and daughter, Robin M. Miller; seven grandchildren, David, Devin, Chase, Halle, Allison, Madison, and Elizabeth; and brother, Tyler



Rupert; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 19th at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH, with Dave Augustus officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10am to 12pm at First Christian Church. Burial service will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



Arrangements in the care of the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



