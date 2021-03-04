MILLER, Timothy A.



Age 68, of Eaton, OH, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born October 8, 1952, in Richmond, IN, to Ruth (Crowell) Miller and the late Robert L. Miller. He was a 1970 graduate of Eaton High School. Also, a member of



Eaton Church of the Brethren and most recently Eaton



Community Church where he served on several committees. He was a member of the Eaton Lions Club and was presented the Melvin Jones Fellow Award and was a Rotarian. He also served on the Ohio Grocers



Association Board. Tim worked at Miller's SuperMarket for 31 years as a 3rd generation grocer until its closing in 2002. At that time, he was President. He also served on the board of L&M from 1990-1997, worked for Eaton Community Schools as a Bus Driver and Operations Manager. He retired from Preble County Council on Aging as Mobility Manager just this past August. Tim had a heart for God, family and helping people. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling, family, church and sporting events. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter Tara Marie Miller; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brian and Teri (Cottingim) Rossman, and brother-in-law Steve Pieratt. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Nancy A. (Rossman) Miller of Eaton; mother Ruth Miller of Eaton; sister Cynthia (Miller) Foster of Eaton; daughter Kristl A. Miller of Eaton; son Phillip R. Miller of Eaton, grandson Jaxon W. Miller of Connersville, IN, and many dear nieces and nephews. Also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Kenneth E. Rossman and Patricia A. (Hoffman) Rossman of Eaton; sister-in-law Janice C. (Rossman) Pieratt of Eaton, brother-in-law Christopher and Chandra (Collins) Rossman of Sidney, OH, and sister-in-law Lynne Rossman of Eaton. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10:00 am until time of



funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Road, Eaton, OH 45320 with Pastor Dan Denlinger officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Hill



Cemetery in Eaton. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be given to Eaton Community Church, Eaton, OH or to



Dale's, Triumphant Life Ministries, 130 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other



remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting



www.gsbfuneralhome.com